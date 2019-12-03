Illinois EPA files complaint about lead emissions from a Granite City plant

BELLEVILLE — A state agency has accused a Granite City company of violating the Illinois environmental protection act by allowing lead emissions near its facility to increase.

Mayco Manufacturing, LLC, also known as Mayco Industries, operates a lead melting and refining facility at 1200 16th St. in Granite City.

On Monday, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency referred Mayco to the Illinois Attorney General's Office, charging it did not follow agency requirements or Illinois Pollution Control Board regulations, a news release from the Illinois EPA stated.

In response to the Illinois EPA, Mayco released a statement saying it was working with the agency and others to investigate and resolve the issues at the Granite City location, where the company voluntarily halted operations on Nov. 19.

"Mayco values the health, safety and well-being of its employees and the community in which it operates," the company statement said. "We are working diligently to safely resume operations at the plant and return our employees to work so that they can continue to provide for their families and be productive members in the community."

