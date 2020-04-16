Illinois fuel prices plummet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EFFINGHAM -- Gas prices are the lowest they've been in years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving drivers with cars all gassed up and nowhere to go.

Stay-at-home orders across the country and in Illinois have kept many motorists off the roadways, but for those essential workers who still commute to their jobs, low gas prices are a treat in what can be a bleak time.

Gina West of Louisville pumped gas into her white SUV Wednesday afternoon at Casey's on South Banker Street, where regular gas was $1.39 a gallon. West cleans houses in Effingham and other towns for a living and has to commute to work almost every day.

"I like it. It's great," West said of the cheap gas. "I have to fill my tank up every other day."

West said she doesn't travel often this time of the year because her children are still in school, so work makes up most of her daily travels. A trip from Louisville to Effingham and back tallies up to just over 50 miles.

West said while today's gas prices are low, she has seen even lower costs for fuel in her lifetime. She recalled a time in the 1990s when gas was as low as 84 cents a gallon.