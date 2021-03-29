Illinois-made 'Coolest Thing' keeps ice off traffic lights

Mar.29 -- Bloomberg's Sridhar Natarajan reports on the fallout from the series of huge block trades initiated by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, triggered after Archegos Capital Management failed to meet margin calls. He speaks on "Bloomberg Surveillance."

SPRINGFIELD — The next time you're in a blinding snowstorm but can clearly see the traffic signal ahead, thank the producers of “The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.”

The Self-Regulating Traffic Signal Heater, manufactured in Elk Grove Village, was declared the winner last week of the second “Makers Madness” contest.

As local governments have switched from traditional light standards to LED traffic signals, the Termico Technologies device uses conductive particles to keep those red, green and yellow lights free of snow and ice.

Makers Madness, modeled after the college basketball championship tournament bracket, is sponsored by Comcast Business to highlight Illinois' diverse manufacturing sector.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Voters chose the Self-Regulating Traffic Signal Heater from a field of 311 individual products nominated from across the state. More than 300,000 votes were cast. Decatur-based Deco Manufacturing Company was among the four finalists. Other regional companies making the Top 16 were North American Lighting, Inc. in Paris, Versatech, LLC. in Effingham and Exelon Corporation which operates the Clinton Power Station in Clinton.