Illinois nursing home strike averted as tentative agreement reached between union workers, companies during COVID-19 crisis

Workers from about 100 nursing homes across Illinois who were on the verge of striking instead reached a tentative agreement late Wednesday for a two-year contract with nursing home owners, the union representing the workers announced Thursday.

Certified nursing assistants were poised to strike over contract negotiations, which came as CNAs and other frontline workers find themselves in “this time of unprecedented vulnerability and risk,” according to a release from SEIU Healthcare Illinois spokeswoman Catherine Murrell.

A day before the strike was expected to begin with walkouts at about 44 of the nursing homes, the union announced workers won “significant contract gains” including a $15 an hour baseline pay, hazard pay for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a provision that workers are not required to work without adequate personal protective equipment.

Illinois Association of Health Care Facilities CEO Bob Molitor in a statement said the company was proud to negotiate the “the largest wage hike in our history for our employees,” which come with base pay raises of as much as 24% for some employees.