Illinois oil production slumps during pandemic

“You know, 15 counties produce 90 percent of the oil in Illinois and 2 percent of the entire population resides in those counties,” he said. “So, it's very spread out over a very rural area.”

In the early part of the 20th century, according to IPBR, oil production was a major part of the state’s economy and Illinois was the nation’s third leading oil producing state.

Today, the state produces only about 9 million barrels per year, Whitehead said. Still, he said, about 4,000 jobs in Illinois are directly tied to the industry, plus another 14,000 jobs in refineries and other industries that are indirectly tied to oil production.

The industry also accounts for $770 million in personal income in the state and it provides royalty income to more than 30,000 individuals. It also generates about $330 million in tax revenue for the state, plus $93.4 million in property tax revenue for local governments.

Even before the pandemic hit the United States, oil prices had been falling due to overproduction in countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia and a lack of storage capacity in the United States. It remains to be seen how long it will take for prices to recover enough for the oil industry in Illinois to bounce back. But Whitehead said industry officials here remain optimistic.