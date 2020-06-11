Illinois recreational marijuana sales set another record in May with more than $44 million in transactions despite the coronavirus
Recreational marijuana sales in May set another monthly record in Illinois, with more than $44 million in transactions, state officials reported Thursday, despite limitations due to the coronavirus.

State residents spent about $34 million on cannabis, and out-of-state visitors purchased an additional $10 million, for a total of $44.3 million.

That surpassed the previous record of $39 million set in January, the first month of legal adult use recreational sales.

Nearly 1 million individual products were sold, also a record, according to figures provided by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

The sales came despite restrictions caused by the spread of COVID-19, which prompted some shops to close and others to require advance online ordering so customers could be spaced apart, with curbside pickup.

The industry gained a huge advantage when Gov J.B. Pritzker deemed it an essential business, able to keep operating during his coronavirus stay-at-home order, while most other businesses shut down.

The recreational sales were in addition to $32 million in sales of medical cannabis in May, keeping the state on pace to set a new annual record for medical pot sales this year.\\

