Illinois wants all shoppers to wear masks at the grocery store. Enforcing that rule is trickier.

Employees do stop maskless shoppers at Foodstuffs grocery stores, and customers have generally been understanding, said president and CEO Jay Liberman. Three of the company’s four north suburban grocery stores are in towns that already require people cover their faces in public places like stores.

“We’ve had a couple issues with people getting upset, but our customers and the community are more important than one person who might not come back again,” he said.

Turning shoppers away doesn’t necessarily mean turning down a sale, since customers can call in a curbside order and have it filled while they wait. Liberman said he’s also had to turn away deliveries when the worker making the dropoff wasn’t aware of local rules. Employees at all four stores were required to wear masks before the local orders went into effect.

Pritzker said Thursday businesses should enforce the new state-wide regulations and keep people from entering without masks, but also said the state isn’t encouraging police to fine or arrest people not wearing masks.