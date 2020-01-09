Iowa-Illinois port designation sought along the Mississippi

DAVENPORT — Several Iowa and Illinois counties hope to form a sprawling port district along the Mississippi River — a plan that backers say would improve access to federal funding and aid business development.

Bob Sinkler, a retired U.S. Army colonel who worked 30 years for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, told the Quad-City Times that organizers are working on getting governing boards in all 15 counties that share river access to join what would be designated a port statistical area. An application then would be submitted to the Corps of Engineers. If it were approved, the 222-mile-long (357.3-kilometer-long) port area would rank 68th in tonnage in the country.

The Iowa-Illinois plan envisions a port area with many terminals — areas where goods are loaded and unloaded — along the shared length of the river. A similar long port area stretches along the Ohio River between Ohio and Kentucky.

The port plan does not specifically call for any new construction on the river, nor does it give any state or local group authority to levy taxes or regulate port commerce. It merely designates on paper a federally recognized port where shippers are already doing business and then tracks the shipping volume.

“There’s no downside. It’s just recognizing reality,” Sinkler said.