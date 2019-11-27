IvyRehab reports data security breach; has 3 locations in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy, which has locations in Bloomington, Decatur and Clinton, has reported a data security breach and offering free credit monitoring to concerned patients.

No attempt or actual misuse of patient information has been reported.

A statement by the company's legal firm in White Plains, N.Y., said the incident that may have resulted in unauthorized access to patient information. The company is offering free identity theft restoration and credit monitoring services through Equifax to current and former patients; call 833-935-1376 weekdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern.

Ivy Rehab also is providing more security training for staff and requiring more frequent password changes.

The therapy business has offices in Illinois, Indiana, Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North and South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

In May, the company discovered some employee email accounts may have been compromised. Investigators in September found the accounts may have contained information about current and former patients. There is no evidence of misuse.

