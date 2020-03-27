JoAnn Fabrics goes curbside, Michaels closes for COVID-19 in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts is still taking customers in Bloomington, while Michaels closed its doors to crafters in Normal during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order instructing non-essential businesses to close, the Twin Cities' JoAnn store, 1701 E. Empire Street, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays for customers for curbside delivery of “buy online pick-up in-store orders,” according to the company website.

The hours and services are the same for the company's stores in Decatur and Mattoon, according to the company's website.

The fabric and crafting store announced earlier this week some of its locations, though not Bloomington, would open their classrooms to help crafters learn how to sew masks, gowns and other medical supplies to donate to hospitals running low.