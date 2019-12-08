Job market's decade-end bang risks fizzling in less-roaring '20s

The 2010s are ending with unexpected strength in the U.S. job market, but there's reason to doubt there will be another roaring '20s.

November's 266,000 payroll gain, the biggest since January, exceeded forecasts and job growth in the prior two months was revised higher — calming concern about a slowdown in the economy or even potential recession.

But broader issues remain, from the trade war with China and slowing global growth to weakness in manufacturing. And there are fewer people left to hire after a decade of strong job gains.

That means it's an open question if President Donald Trump will be able to count on such strong numbers when voters head to the polls next November. While stocks surged on Friday and headed toward a fresh record following the data, bond markets signaled that investors expect little in the way of a rebound in economic growth, with 10-year Treasuries yielding 1.84% — down from almost 3% a year ago.

"This report makes a believer out of me, at least for another few months," said Josh Wright, chief economist at recruiting-software provider iCIMS. "The labor market is going to slow and the question here is about when and how quickly. There is going to be a drag on the economy overall from the slowdown in manufacturing — there are also only so many workers out there."