Jobless rates rise in Illinois; pandemic blamed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

SPRINGFIELD – Job losses continued to mount in Illinois in April, with six metro areas at record-low payrolls, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to halt significant portions of the economy.

The Illinois jobless rate was 16.9 percent in April 2020, the highest April number since 1976. The national jobless rate was 14.4 percent in April, the highest April number since 1948.

Data released Friday from the Illinois Department of Employment Security showed record high jobless numbers in all metro areas.

“With every corner of our nation impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is time for the federal government to provide state and local governments with additional relief,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “Our administration is focused on helping small businesses rebuild and ensuring working families recover as communities across the state begin safely reopening their economies next week.”

Total nonfarm jobs were down in Peoria (-17.9%, -30,500), Decatur (-17.6%, -9,000) and Rockford (-15.6%, -23,600). Jobs were down -12.8% (-483,200) in Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights. Job losses occurred across all industries. No industry sectors recorded job growth in a majority of metro areas.

The Bloomington jobless rate was 12.8% in April, compared to 3.3% in April 2019; Carbondale, 17.1% (3.4%); Decatur, 16.2% (4.5%). The statewide number was 16.9% in April, compared to 3.6% in April 2019.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0