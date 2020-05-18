You are the owner of this article.
Kroger dedicates $130 million to employees bonuses
Vehicles fill the parking lot of the Brettwood Village Kroger in Decatur on March 21. 

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Kroger is providing $130 million in bonuses to front-line grocery workers. 

“Our associates have been instrumental in feeding America while also helping to flatten the curve during the initial phases of the pandemic. To recognize and thank our associates for their incredible work during this historic time, we offered special pay in March, April and May,” said CEO Rodney McMullen, in a statement.

The new bonus is $400 for full-time workers and $200 for part-time workers to be paid out in installments on May 30 and June 18. The "thank you" pay is for grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center employees, the company. 

The Ohio-based chain earlier this month ended a $2-per-hour supplement for workers started in mid-March because of coronavirus pandemic. The move prompted opposition from the store's union, the United Food and Commercial Workers International.

UFCW Local 75 president Kevin Garvey said the union will continue to pressure the company to provide bonus pay for as long as the pandemic goes on.

“COVID-19 is not going away soon,” he said. "Our members still have to work in the same conditions and deal with the same pressures. They are worth every penny of the $2.00 premium and the (latest) bonus.”

The union last week grocery companies, including at Walmart and Sam's Club, to extend hazard pay for workers.

Kroger officials said they have added safety measures throughout stores including Plexiglas partitions on check-out stands and masks for employees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

