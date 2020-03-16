Kroger stores adjust hours; Trump urges people to stop hoarding groceries

INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger stores are adjusting hours, following a trend in the industry because of the widening coronavirus crisis that has taxed supplies.
"Our supply chain teams are working tirelessly to ensure that food, medicine and cleaning supplies reach our customers as quickly as possible. This schedule change will allow our store teams to focus on stocking the fresh, affordable food and essentials that our customers are looking for when they walk in our stores. The change will also allow even greater attention to cleaning our stores," the company said in a statement.
Stores shifted service from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The company has 63 locations in Illinois.
Pritzker: Illinois bars, restaurants ordered closed Monday night; Champaign County has one of 29 new coronavirus cases reported
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday said all dine-in bars and restaurants will be closed Monday night to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The closure is until March 30.
Walmart stores across the country this weekend adjusted hours, closing from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith announced the changes on the company's website, saying they were intended to allow employees to appropriately sanitize and stock the stores that have been hit with waves of people stocking up on hand sanitizer, toilet paper, food and other essentials.
Industry experts say there's little risk of out-and-out food shortages across the country — right now the issue is one of distribution, as demand spikes.
The major chains usually get shipments overnight, or perhaps twice a day, to restock essentials such as paper towels, toilet paper and water, but "manufacturers in some cases are having trouble keeping up and that's where the void is, they're not able to keep up with demand," said Bob Reeves, vice president for the West at the Shelby Report, a research firm that tracks the grocery industry.
"We're seeing shipments coming into the stores sometimes without any of those products, and it will be like that until people calm down a little bit," he said.
The Consumer Brands Association, the industry group representing most major packaged goods companies in the U.S., is asking lawmakers to raise the number of hours that truck drivers are allowed to drive from 11 to 13 to deal with increased demand, and is pushing for expedited approval processes for consumer goods at ports and stricter enforcement of anti-price gouging laws.
President Donald Trump on Sunday also urged people to stop hoarding groceries and other supplies.
“You don't have to buy so much," Trump said at a news conference. "Take it easy. Just relax.”
Trump assured Americans, after speaking with leading grocery chain executives, that grocers would remain open and that the supply chain remained healthy. Speaking at the same White House news conference, Vice President Mike Pence urged Americans to buy only the groceries they need for the week ahead.
The worldwide outbreak has sickened more than 156,000 people and left more than 5,800 dead. The death toll in the United States is more than 50, while infections neared 3,000 across 49 states and the District of Columbia.
The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three weeks to six weeks to recover.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Illinois health department on Sunday said 93 people in 13 counties have tested positive for coronavirus. Cases added to the list are in Champaign, Clinton, Sangamon, Whiteside, and Winnebago counties.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker also Sunday ordered all bars and restaurants to close Monday night until March 30. He previously closed schools and large public public gatherings to stop the spread of the pandemic.
The Los Angeles Times and Associated Press contributed to this report.