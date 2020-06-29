Layoffs coming to Pontiac Caterpillar plant

PONTIAC — Layoffs are coming to the Caterpillar plant in Pontiac, officials confirmed Monday.
“We are taking a variety of actions at our global facilities to reduce production due to weaker customer demand, potential supply constraints and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions,” said Caterpillar spokeswoman Lisa Miller. “These actions include layoffs at our Pontiac location.”
Specifics, such as how many layoffs and when they would take place, were not released Monday. Officials at the plant referred calls to Miller. No other Illinois plants were mentioned.
Pontiac Mayor Bill Alvey and Adam Dontz, the CEO of the Greater Livingston County Economic Development Council, could not immediately be reached Monday.
In July 2015, the plant laid off 45 employees, but a year later, had added 80 positions after the Deerfield, Illinois, company announced a restructuring of its organization.
The fuel systems facility in Pontiac marked its 42nd year in operation this year.
The plant is about 1 million square feet and approximately 700 employees work at the plant.
This story will be updated.
