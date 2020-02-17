LIZ REYER: Getting to the bottom of indecision that could upend a career

Q: I'm struggling with making decisions. Even on small matters, I freeze. I've been given several promotions but now my leadership is telling me to get this figured out. I know the stakes are high and even that's not enough to help me work through it. What should I do?

A: Focus on addressing the fear that is likely holding you back.

Start by reflecting on the big picture of decisionmaking in your life. If you don't have issues in your personal life, what's different?

Likewise, you may have been more decisive earlier in your career.

This isn't uncommon: Your ability to take action may have been part of the impetus for your rise in the organization.

When you think about it, it's not that surprising. In more junior roles, you are close to the work with detailed knowledge about your topic. As you move up, you become responsible for guiding tasks you may never have performed yourself. You need to trust others and make judgment calls without as much direct data.

Consider what you are actually afraid of. With a small decision - approving an e-mail or a small expense — the risk is objectively low. So what's the worst thing that could happen if you make a bad decision?