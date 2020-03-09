LIZ REYER: How to lead top-notch meetings at work

Q: In my new role, I'm leading a lot of meetings, many with senior people attending. It makes me nervous and the first ones haven't gone as well as I'd like. What do you suggest?

A: Preparation will equip you to succeed and ease your nerves.

Learn from meetings you have attended in the past. What stood out from the good ones? How about the ones that you suffered through?

Consider ways the meeting leader managed the sessions, including pre-meeting work, time management, and people management.

Give preparation due time by setting a meeting with yourself to plan.

Determine who you need, the topics that need to be covered, and the decisions to be made.

Be sure you have all the information you need. This may be prework for you or you may need to send out "to-dos" to attendees so they can be ready.

Challenge yourself on whether a meeting is actually needed. We have all been in pointless meetings on topics that could have been handled by a phone call or e-mail.

Send the agenda in advance so attendees know what they are signing up for. There are people who, reasonably, will not accept a meeting without one.