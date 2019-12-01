LIZ REYER: How to prevent the winter blues from darkening your work, home mood

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Reframe your perspective, seeing the world as peacefully entering into dormancy in preparation for future growth. How does it feel to see November in that light?

And try getting a SAD lamp to bring healing light into your life.

Now consider your behavior toward colleagues, friends and family.

In some cases, we keep it together enough to get through the workdays, and then our families bear the brunt. If you're doing this you'll need to find ways to decompress before unleashing on them.

In particular, look at transitioning steps you can take, finding some quiet time, getting some exercise, etc. as you move into that phase of your day.

Take a careful look at your workplace interactions. What, specifically, do you want to change? Just saying, "I want to be nicer" is too vague.

Maybe you're normally friendly and you become withdrawn. Without explanation, people may take that personally.

Instead, find a light way to own that behavior, perhaps joking about your social "hibernation period" this time of year.