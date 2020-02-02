LIZ REYER: How to rally your team when your company is struggling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Balance this with honesty about the continued challenges you anticipate. More happy talk will undermine their confidence in the positive parts of your message.

You will notice that these steps are designed to fill in the communication gaps from your executive team. This is what they should be doing.

Spend a lot of time talking with your team members individually and as a group. They will raise issues you haven't thought of. Take them seriously, share any information you can, and dig for answers to important questions.

Keep an eye on their day-to-day situations. Often with layoffs, the remaining teams get overburdened picking up the slack. Be their advocate.

Find ways to reward them. You probably don't have much financial flexibility, but push management to consider some targeted bonuses to show appreciation for team members' loyalty.

Give them opportunities for learning and development. Sometimes when companies are having problems, there is actually too little work to do, which causes its own stress. In this case, authorize work time for additional training.

Encourage them to explore their options. You want to them to choose to stay, not feel trapped.

The team really is the thing. People come to work to be part of something. Yes, we need paychecks, but great jobs I've had include being part of great teams. Even in tough times, it's hard to walk away from a place where people feel appreciated, valued, respected and liked.

Liz Reyer is a credentialed coach with more than 20 years of business experience. Submit questions or comments about this column at www.deliverchange.com/coachscorner.

