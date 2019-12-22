LIZ REYER: Some ideas to help you get ready for the new year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is a fun group activity, so involve your whole family or invite friends to join you.

Without overthinking, go through the magazines and pull out pictures and phrases that appeal to you. It's especially interesting to use publications you wouldn't normally look at - try used bookstores or thrift stores to get a wide range.

After you've got a nice pile, group them in ways that make sense to you. Let the structure emerge from the items you've selected.

Then arrange them in a way that feels right to you. There's no wrong way - some people like neat alignment, others create sprawling patterns.

It's finally time to consider the message from your poster. What do you see about your hopes, dreams, expectations or fears about 2020? How can that guide you as you make decisions?

By the way, if you were struggling to find a word for the year, a vision poster might be just the thing to get you started.

I'm also working on my learning list, seeking out blogs and podcasts that broaden my perspectives.

One major focus is to learn from African-American women, and I'm turning to Medium and Patreon for options. What do you care about? Find topics and sources that expand your mind!

Now, maybe you're wondering what my Word of the Year is. Drumroll please - my word is Service. I look forward to sharing where this takes me in 2020. And feel free to share yours — I'd love to hear!

Liz Reyer is a credentialed coach with more than 20 years of business experience. Submit questions or comments about this column at www.deliverchange.com/coachscorner.

