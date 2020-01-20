LIZ REYER: Your co-worker spilled the beans about your plans to leave the company; now what?

Q: I'm unhappy at work and am getting ready to look for a change. I confided in a team member so that she could be prepared for additional responsibilities. Unfortunately, she accidentally let it slip. How do I manage the effect of this; I'm still working on my résumé and don't have anything else lined up yet.

A: Oops. There's a lesson here about keeping your plans close to your chest until you are willing to have them make headline news.

While it's too late for you on that, you can manage this situation.

First, make sure your relationship with your team member is OK. She is likely mortified at her indiscretion. Accidents happen, though, so it's best to let her know that you are not blaming her.

You may be frustrated or angry with her, but asking someone to keep a secret puts a burden on them. Focus on moving from annoyance to compassion for her situation.

Consider, too, why you told her. If you don't even have a résumé yet, your reasoning about "additional responsibilities" seems thin. Perhaps you were looking for emotional support, which isn't really fair. Or at some subconscious level, you may have been hoping the cat would be let out of the bag, forcing you into action. Again, not fair to her.