LIZ REYER: Your current job is uninspiring. Should you stay or should you go?

Look carefully at your current situation.

What are the top positive aspects? Consider the extent to which they are unique to your current situation or could be readily replaced.

Likewise, examine the negatives. Pay attention if any of them match your list of push points. Being gaslighted or berated? Consistently under-rewarded or passed over for promotion? Tolerating the intolerable will harm you, and you do not deserve that. Make a plan and move on.

Otherwise, rate them on how detrimental they really are, and also on the potential to find mitigation strategies.

Some things may be especially important to you. For example, you may feel stuck in a rut. Have you fully explored growth opportunities within your role? If your boss doesn't know you feel stifled, he or she won't be able to help.

There may be a lot of minor problems. While each may seem trivial, the cumulative effect can be destructive. Your day-to-day life may improve greatly if you find ways to address each in turn.

Consider what you'd advise a friend based on all this evidence. This will help you bring both compassion and detachment.