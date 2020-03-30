Loan payment deferrals among benefits offered by Busey Bank as part of its financial relief program

CHAMPAIGN — Busey Bank is offering deferral options for some loan payments and easing fees to assist personal and business customers dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This Financial Relief Program is a commitment to our customers as we navigate this unfamiliar territory together,” said Robin Elliott, president and CEO at Busey Bank.

Busey mortgage customers may be eligible for payment relief for up to 12 months and waiver of late fees. There will be no credit bureau impact with granted deferrals. A dedicated hotline, 888-483-6669, is also available to help mortgage and personal loan customers.

The company also announced it is halting foreclosure sales and evictions of borrowers until at least May 17.

For more information about all aspects of the financial relief program, go to busey.com, contact your local branch or call 800-672-8739 and choose option 2.

