1 Macon County COVID death reported Thursday

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported one COVID-related death and 36 confirmed cases during the past three days.
The reported death included a man in his 70s. This brings the total number of deaths to 325 since the start of the pandemic.
As for confirmed cases reported by health officials, there were nine COVID-19 cases on Monday, 10 cases on Tuesday and 17 cases on Wednesday.
The county health department also reported that seven residents with COVID are hospitalized. None is fully vaccinated.
Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus.
The health department will be offering COVID-19 primary and booster doses on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8:30-11:30 a.m. by walk-in or appointment.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR