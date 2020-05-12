$10,000 winning Illinois Lottery sold in Decatur

DECATUR — A $10,000 Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold May 5 at the Pilot Travel Center, 4030 E. Boyd Road, Decatur.
The Illinois Lottery in a statement Tuesday said it was the largest prize won in Illinois last week.
Illinois attorney who filed lawsuits against Pritzker for stay-at-home order now working with dozens of businesses that have reopened, filing suit for others
The lottery is not releasing the name of the winner, who matched four numbers and the Mega Ball.
Remembering Decatur's Carnegie Library
Carnegie Library
The Decatur Herald, Sept. 8, 1901
The Decatur Herald, May 3, 1914
The Decatur Daily Review, Sept. 22, 1968
The Daily Review, Nov. 25, 1916
The Daily Review, Aug. 28, 1901
The Decatur Herald, Aug. 5, 1972
The Decatur Daily Review, July 30, 1972
The Decatur Daily Review, Jan. 2, 1971
1971
Carnegie Library
The Decatur Herald, July 25, 1972
The Decatur Herald, July 22, 1972
Library
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.