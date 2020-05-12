$10,000 winning Illinois Lottery sold in Decatur

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — A $10,000 Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold May 5 at the Pilot Travel Center, 4030 E. Boyd Road, Decatur.

The Illinois Lottery in a statement Tuesday said it was the largest prize won in Illinois last week.

The lottery is not releasing the name of the winner, who matched four numbers and the Mega Ball.

