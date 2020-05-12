$10,000 winning Illinois Lottery ticket sold in Decatur
Illinois Lottery

Signs display the lottery jackpot prizes at a store in downtown Chicago in July 2017. 

 G-Jun Yam, Associated Press

DECATUR — A $10,000 Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold May 5 at the Pilot Travel Center, 4030 E. Boyd Road, Decatur. 

The Illinois Lottery in a statement Tuesday said it was the largest prize won in Illinois last week. 

The lottery is not releasing the name of the winner, who matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. 

