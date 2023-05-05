DECATUR — Even before the first 7 Brew Coffee building has been erected on Mount Zion Road in Decatur, the company has begun plans for a second location on Pershing Road.

It will be located at 550 E. Pershing Road, near the road that carries traffic to the back of the nearby Aldi.

“The Pershing Road location will offer a convenient drive-thru experience with easy access for customers while complementing the service provided at our Mount Zion Road location,” said Kody Smith, operations team for 7 Brew Coffee.

The first Decatur 7 Brew location on Mount Zion Road, in the strip mall anchored by Rural King, is expected to open the summer. The Pershing Road location is still in the early stages of development, Smith said. “But we are targeting a late fall opening,” he said.

7 Brew Coffee executives said they were anxious to become involved in Decatur and the surrounding communities; therefore, they wanted to quickly open two of the drive-thru coffee houses.

“We feel that by opening two locations, we will be able to better serve the community and offer a daily dose of the 7 Brew experience to more people,” Smith said.

The company continues to expand into the Midwest with another 7 Brew Coffee to open soon in Jacksonville.

“We are looking to open stands nearby in Champaign, Urbana and Danville,” Smith said.

