A better, video-centric herald-review.com is coming your way

Chris Coates Central Illinois Editor I'm a Metro Detroit native, graduate of Columbia College Chicago and father of three daughters. I came to Central Illinois in 2017. Follow Chris Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A fresh new look is coming to your herald-review.com — and we’re thrilled about the big premiere.

Starting Tuesday, you’ll notice a site with a cleaner and uncluttered design that’s easier to navigate. Overhauled and reimagined after months of work, it is an enormous upgrade from our existing platform.

It also far better showcases the visuals-rich multimedia and video journalism that has won the Herald & Review numerous state and national honors over the years, including top honors in our division for Best Website from the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors. Our COVID coverage also was recently recognized in the Local Media Digital Innovation Awards, which represents more than 3,000 news organizations across the country.

We’re proud of that work and the coverage we provide of our community. And we’re ready for the next step in further integrating photos, video and more for our readers on desktop and mobile.

4 ways you can help the Herald & Review cover your community You can help us improve our coverage and deliver the news important to you. We need your help.

Our new site takes our digital journalism to the next level, offering an immersive experience for readers. You’ll see video from the Decatur region and around the world. There are podcasts and live radar, with a sophisticated, hour-by-hour forecast updated around the clock.