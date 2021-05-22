 Skip to main content
A better, video-centric herald-review.com is coming your way
top story
FROM THE EDITOR

A better, video-centric herald-review.com is coming your way

A fresh new look is coming to your herald-review.com — and we’re thrilled about the big premiere.

Starting Tuesday, you’ll notice a site with a cleaner and uncluttered design that’s easier to navigate. Overhauled and reimagined after months of work, it is an enormous upgrade from our existing platform.

It also far better showcases the visuals-rich multimedia and video journalism that has won the Herald & Review numerous state and national honors over the years, including top honors in our division for Best Website from the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors. Our COVID coverage also was recently recognized in the Local Media Digital Innovation Awards, which represents more than 3,000 news organizations across the country.

We’re proud of that work and the coverage we provide of our community. And we’re ready for the next step in further integrating photos, video and more for our readers on desktop and mobile.

Our new site takes our digital journalism to the next level, offering an immersive experience for readers. You’ll see video from the Decatur region and around the world. There are podcasts and live radar, with a sophisticated, hour-by-hour forecast updated around the clock.

And you can expect more of what you want, with content that’s customized to your interests.

The rebuilt herald-review.com is dynamic and responsive, powered by engaging and relevant journalism and storytelling.

I invite you to take a look at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

I think you’ll like what you see.

If you know someone who isn't a digital subscriber, we also have a special deal this month. Unlock unlimited access to our site at $5 for five months. Learn more at go.herald-review.com/may5.

As always, we’re looking for feedback. Email ccoates@herald-review.com or call 217-421-8905 to share your thoughts.

Thanks for reading. ​

Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisCoates.

