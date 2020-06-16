A chance to say goodbye: The Raspberry Room in Elwin to close

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELWIN — The Raspberry Room, Elwin’s tearoom restaurant, will be closing permanently on June 26.

The owner, Kelly Garber, said the timing is right to retire from the business.

“After being gone for three months, I figured out there’s a life other than the Raspberry Room,” said Garber, 64. “I want to try something else. We just decided it would be a good time not to reopen.”

Garber and her daughter-in-law are the main employees, but wanted to say goodbye to their customers. “Go out on a high note,” Garber said.

Virginia Bilyeau and Jeanette Ball started the business 29 years ago. Ball retired a few years ago. Bilyeau passed away in 2016. “She made pies six weeks before she passed,” Garber said.

The restaurant opened in May of 1991 next door to the Elwin Antique Mall on U.S. 51. The antique store will remain open.