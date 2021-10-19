A Crafting Experience to close Oct. 30

FORSYTH – After opening in July 2019 and experiencing some difficulties in the past year, the Crafting Experience Creative Gym will be closing its doors at the end of October.

“When the pandemic happened, we lost the majority of the instructors and they just didn’t come back so our classes that we offered were more limited,” said owner Angie Nihiser. “I’m just spending 90% of my time sitting here by myself.”

The 8,000-square-foot space is in the former Book World location at Hickory Point Mall. It was developed to offer a creative space for people to scrapbook, quilt, knit, paint, sew and embroider.

Nihiser said she opened the business because she noticed a limited number of creative spaces that offered classes and equipment for people to experience and utilize all in one place.

With it being a newer business, Nihiser said, she expected to build her clientele within a couple of years but since the pandemic she has only experience less customers and has also been denied multiple business grants needed to stay open.

“I thought if I gathered everybody and offered all the different things in one area that it would have a better chance of survival,” Nihiser said. “Being located in Forsyth, there’s just not as much COVID-19 relief as there is if you were located inside Decatur.”

As for now, she said she will sell of the business’s assets but does not have plans after the store closes.

She said there are a few events scheduled for the next two weeks and the last day for the space to be open will be Oct. 30.

