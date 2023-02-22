In light of Wednesday's announcement that Akorn Pharmaceuticals would close its facilities in Decatur and elsewhere, here's a look back at the company's history in the area, according to Herald & Review archives and the company's website.

1948: Guy C. Taylor and his sons, Stanley Taylor Sr. and Ted Taylor, found Taylor Pharmacal Co. at 620 E. Eldorado St. in Decatur.

1952: Taylor Pharmacal starts construction on a new facility at 1222 W. Grand Ave. and moves there in 1953.

1977: Taylor Pharmacal announces plans to move its packaging operations and executive offices to a new location on Wyckles Road, while the rest of its operations will remain on Grand Avenue. The company opens at 150 S. Wyckles Road in 1978.

1989-90: Taylor Pharmacol shuts down its production plant for four months to make improvements required by the FDA. About 50 workers were temporarily laid off as a result. Another 150 other workers had been laid off in the preceding months.

November 1991: Taylor Pharmacol signs a letter of intent to be acquired by Akorn Inc.

1992: Akorn Pharmaceuticals acquires Taylor Pharmacal.

1995: Amid record sales, Acorn says it has doubled its workforce to 250 people, begun a 12,000-square-foot expansion at its Grand Avenue facility, and created a research and development department.

July 1996: Akorn says it will lay off 22 of its 218 employees, citing lowering demand and improved technology.

August 1996: Akorn says it will cut 50 more jobs in Decatur.

August 1999: Akorn breaks ground on a 10,000-square-foot expansion on Grand Avenue to accommodate a freeze-drying facility and expand its ability to make liquid drugs.

December 2001: Akorn plans to add a lypholization facility inside its Grand Avenue plant.

December 2002: Akorn agrees to pay $400,000 to end a civil complaint brought against it after a Drug Enforcement Administration inspection alleged the business failed to conducti certain required background checks for employees handling controlled substances. The complaint also said the company did not maintain complete and accurate records of raw materials received, stored and destroyed.

2007: Akorn is listed on the NASDAQ exchange.

2014: Akorn completes remodeling of its Grand Avenue facility and announces plans to expand on recently purchased property nearby, the previous site of West Side Church of the Nazarene.

February 2016: Akorn announces plans for a 30,000-square-foot expansion at its Wyckles Road facility. It is completed in March 2017 and expected to retain 200 jobs and add 25 new jobs.

October 2016: Akorn announces plans for a 60,000-square-foot expansion on Grand Avenue, which will add a new lab and pilot plant. By the time the expansion is completed in October 2018, the company employs more than 500 people in Decatur.

April 2018: Germany-based Fresenius Kabi, which had planned to purchase Akorn Pharmaceuticals, backs out of the deal after an investigation in which they said Akorn had not followed FDA data integrity requirements. Akorn would later fight the decision in court, but a judge sided with Fresenius Kabi in an October 2018 ruling.

December 2018: Akorn CEO Raj Rai announces his retirement.

January 2019: The FDA issues a warning letter to Akorn after an inspection of the Decatur plant in 2018 found contaminants on sterile gloves and no proper procedures for stopping contamination of drugs.

June 2019: The FDA issues a second warning letter to Akorn, saying the company hadn’t resolved the contamination issues in Decatur.

August 2019: Akorn reaches a $74 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit alleging that the company hid data compliance problems related to drug production as it pursued a merger with Fresenius Kabi.

April 2020: Acorn’s April 1, 2020, filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission sets the stage for a likely Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The filing came after Akorn failed to find an offer to clear the company’s debt and then defaulted on a loan agreement.

May 20, 2020: Akorn files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Sept. 2, 2020: The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware approves the sale of Akorn to its existing lenders, and the company becomes Akorn Operating LLC.

September 2022: Akorn adds a facility for aseptic training at its Grand Avenue location. The building includes a classroom, simulated labs, equipment prep area, smoke visualization area and aseptic training room.

Feb. 22, 2023: Akorn’s more than 400 employees in Decatur are laid off as the company moves to close all of its U.S. operations.

