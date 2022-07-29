217 Flavor set to expand dining options in Decatur

DECATUR — 217 Flavor owner Davin Bean opened his restaurant, located at 480 N. Brush College Road, Decatur, three months ago providing take out meals for his customers.

“But I’ll have private dining in about two months,” he said.

Bean is utilizing only half of the building with a kitchen and pick-up area. The remainder will have seating for dine-in customers. The current hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. “We cater as well,” Bean said.

The staff will provide a pop-up restaurant beginning at noon Saturday, July 30, with specialty menu items and other vendors available.

The daily specials are posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Bean said he specializes in proteins, seasonings and spices. “But I have so many recipes,” he said.

As a culinary arts graduate, he created menus for other groups before opening 217 Flavors.

Bean also provided most of the work on the interior of the business. He has been working on the building for nearly a year. “I’m still working on the outside,” he said. “I’m going to have outside picnic areas.”

The location is centrally located near Archer Daniels Midland Co., Richland Community College and even a short trip from downtown Decatur. With extra space north and south of the building, Bean hopes to expand, not only the facility, but also the menu.

“It’s gourmet dining and fast food prices,” Bean said. “Good food shouldn’t cost a lot.”