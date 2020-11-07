300 Below finalist in Air Force technology competition

300 Below was a top 10 finalist at the U.S. Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office’s (AFRSO’s) Advanced Manufacturing Olympics’ material hurdles technical challenge, held virtually from October 20-23.

The USAF’s Advanced Manufacturing Olympics is centered around five technical challenges, including reengineering of legacy parts, 3D-printed part re-creation, material hurdles (advanced manufacturing techniques to improve aluminum and polymer materials), part certification and approval sprints, plus supply chain management.

For the AFRSO Advanced Manufacturing Olympics, 300 Below is showcasing its efforts to improve aluminum alloys used in 3D-printed metal parts. The grand prize winner receives a $100,000 check, plus opportunities to field their technology globally across the U.S. Air Force enterprise.

“Never before has our military been able to print a broken part on demand and ensure that its structural integrity attains similar properties to the same high expectations for a previously cast or machined item. 300 Below is proud to contribute to battlefield transformation, as we give our Warfighters a new magic wand to improve durability and reduce downtime for critical combat gear by 3D printing replacement parts in hours and days at the edge versus weeks and months spent waiting on parts to be sent from back home,” said Peter Paulin, CEO of 300 Below.

300 Below, based in Decatur, is the world's largest and oldest cryogenic processing company, in business since 1966. 300 Below’s technology is used by thousands of clients including the Department of Defense, NASA, aerospace and defense contractors, and major U.S. automotive manufacturers.

