ADM named to Fortune magazine’s Most Admired Company List for 12th consecutive year

CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. was named one of the world’s most admired companies in the food production industry by Fortune magazine for the 12th year in a row.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputation, and is developed by Fortune and Korn Ferry. For 2020, the list ranked companies in 52 major industries on nine criteria — from investment value and quality of management and products, to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. The ranking was based on a survey of some 3,770 executives, analysts and directors, and included 680 companies in 30 countries.

“To be included on this list for the past 12 years is a tribute to our team of 40,000 employees and the work they do every day to enrich the quality of life the world over,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “We are extremely honored to once again be recognized as one of the most admired companies in our industry.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0