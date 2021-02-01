All Things Beautiful in Decatur to get boost from Comcast program

DECATUR — Decatur's downtown gift and clothing shop All Things Beautiful Gift Boutique has been chosen in the first round of Comcast RISE — Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment — award recipients.

The store at 225 N. Main St. is among more than 700 businesses that will receive consulting, media and creative production services from Comcast Cable's advertising sales division Effectv or technology upgrades from Comcast Business.

The award was established in October to help strengthen small businesses hard hit by COVID-19. The first phase of Comcast RISE focused on U.S. Black-owned small businesses. The second phase of the award is open to Black small business owners as well as indigenous and other people of color. They can apply through Feb. 7, at www.ComcastRISE.com.