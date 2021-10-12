Ameren recognized on elite list of 'Top Utilities in Economic Development' in the nation

ST. LOUIS — For the third year in a row, Site Selection Magazine has designated Ameren Corporation as a Top Utility in Economic Development.

This recognition includes work in Illinois and Missouri. Utilities are judged on multiple criteria including innovative business programs and incentives as well as job-creating infrastructure.

"The availability of a flexible, modern electric grid and natural gas infrastructure, stable rates and creative utility incentives are among the factors cited by business leaders in their decisions to expand or relocate in downstate Illinois," said Richard Mark, chairman and president of Ameren Illinois. "We’re proud to be recognized by Site Selection for the progress we have made in increasing service reliability while maintaining affordable rates for our customers."

Ameren's focus on delivering reliable and affordable energy drives economic growth in the bi-state region. In Illinois, the company's economic development incentives have resulted in 30 expansions in the region and created 3,800 new jobs.

