Becker’s Healthcare names HSHS one of top 150 places to work

“As a faith-based hospital ministry, HSHS encourages colleagues to develop a deep personal connection with their patients and with each other. We are a growing community that cares for the patients that put their trust in us, the family that supports them, the community where we live and work, and the colleagues we work alongside,” said Theresa Rutherford, president and CEO of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur. “That extra special care, along with our dedicated and talented medical providers, is what sets us apart from other hospital systems. We are a team of colleagues that are stronger together, and committed to the core values of Respect, Care, Competence and Joy.”