Becker’s Healthcare names HSHS one of top 150 places to work

DECATUR — Becker's Healthcare recently released its 2022 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare list, which highlights hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies that promote diversity within the workforce, employee engagement and professional growth.
This year, Hospital Sisters Health System was among the esteemed honorees for going above and beyond to foster a great workplace culture, benefits and colleague satisfaction.
“As a faith-based hospital ministry, HSHS encourages colleagues to develop a deep personal connection with their patients and with each other. We are a growing community that cares for the patients that put their trust in us, the family that supports them, the community where we live and work, and the colleagues we work alongside,” said Theresa Rutherford, president and CEO of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur. “That extra special care, along with our dedicated and talented medical providers, is what sets us apart from other hospital systems. We are a team of colleagues that are stronger together, and committed to the core values of Respect, Care, Competence and Joy.”
HSHS is headquartered in Springfield, and comprised of nine hospitals in Illinois, six hospitals in Wisconsin, and 183 clinics in Illinois through Prairie Cardiovascular and HSHS Medical Group.
