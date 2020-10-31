Bodine Electric marks safe workplace milestone

DECATUR — Bodine Electric of Decatur employees have now worked more than 1 million hours without a recordable incident, reaching a milestone that’s a product of their ongoing diligence and commitment to company safety practices.

The accomplishment was reached in September after more than 17 months of work.

Bodine, one of the largest electrical contractors in the Midwest, has about 200 field electricians and 40 technicians that perform electro-mechanical repairs.

“The safety culture we’ve been able to build at Bodine is tremendous, and it’s driven in large part by the efforts our employees put in every day,” said David Rathje, president of Bodine Electric of Decatur. “With an achievement of this magnitude, we all have a lot to be proud of.”

OSHA defines a recordable as any work-related injury or illness that requires medical treatment beyond first aid or results in loss of consciousness, days away from work, restricted work or transfer to another job.

Bodine has long been known for its safe work practices, having received numerous safety honors from organizations including NECA and AGC. In addition, Bodine’s electro-mechanical repair facility has earned the OSHA Voluntary Protection Program Star Site designation.

Bodine, a staple in the Decatur community since 1922, performs work for many of Central Illinois’ largest companies, municipalities and institutions.

