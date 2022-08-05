 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Brass Horn Kids opens in downtown Decatur

  • 0

Brass Horn Kids has joined The Brass Horn and Brass Horn Too in downtown Decatur, just in time for back-to school shopping.

The children’s clothing store welcomed customers at the start of Friday’s opening hours, which are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

According to the stores’ co-owner, George Streckfuss, the building was purchased in March. “It’s adjacent to our women’s shop,” he said. “We have a common area that we can pass through from our women’s store over to the kids’ store.”

The clothing lines, which include Me and Henry, Bisby, Quincy Mae, and Rylee and Cru, range in sizes from newborns to 14. Accessories, gift items and collectibles are also featured in the store.

Recommended for you…

Kyli Heckenkamp is managing the store that once housed real estate offices. As the manager, she and her sister-in-law were given the opportunity to decorate the ornate store ideal for parents and children.

“Having men’s and women’s clothes, it just felt like a natural fit to have kids’ clothing in town,” Heckenkamp said. “It was a fit, both professional and personally.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Major credit card mistakes to avoid when times are tough

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News