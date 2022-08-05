Brass Horn Kids opens in downtown Decatur

Brass Horn Kids has joined The Brass Horn and Brass Horn Too in downtown Decatur, just in time for back-to school shopping.

The children’s clothing store welcomed customers at the start of Friday’s opening hours, which are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

According to the stores’ co-owner, George Streckfuss, the building was purchased in March. “It’s adjacent to our women’s shop,” he said. “We have a common area that we can pass through from our women’s store over to the kids’ store.”

The clothing lines, which include Me and Henry, Bisby, Quincy Mae, and Rylee and Cru, range in sizes from newborns to 14. Accessories, gift items and collectibles are also featured in the store.

Kyli Heckenkamp is managing the store that once housed real estate offices. As the manager, she and her sister-in-law were given the opportunity to decorate the ornate store ideal for parents and children.

“Having men’s and women’s clothes, it just felt like a natural fit to have kids’ clothing in town,” Heckenkamp said. “It was a fit, both professional and personally.”