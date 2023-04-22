BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: Amanda Viscinia, Ashley Lovett, ADM

Amanda Visinia receives CARE Award
HSHS Medical Group has announced Amanda Visinia is a recipient of the annual CARE Award.
Visinia, an LPN at HSHS Medical Group Occupational Health in Decatur, was named colleague of the year.
Her nominator wrote: “Since her joining, she has been an exceptional colleague, coworker and nurse. She is reliable and has such a refreshing positive attitude even when things are hectic at our busy occupational site. During the last few months, our clinic has been short-staffed, and she always arrived with a smile, ready to do what it takes to make our clinic successful. She has volunteered to work extra shifts, take call and take shifts in the evenings to help cover while people are off. She demonstrates patience and kindness to her patients and coworkers.”
Established in July 2016, the CARE Awards recognize colleagues who live the mission, values and customer CARE Standards of HSHS Medical Group.
Lovett joins LLCU as accounting manager
Land of Lincoln Credit Union has announced that Ashley Lovett has joined LLCU as accounting manager.
Lovett will lead the overall management and supervision of the LLCU Accounting Department.
“We are very excited to have Ashley join the LLCU team and lead our Accounting Department, as she carries a tremendous amount of knowledge and intuition of best practices and greater efficiencies,” said Chris Smith, LLCU Chief Financial Officer. “Placing Ashley as the lead of an already very strong accounting team, will undoubtedly take our accounting practices to the next level.”
Most recently, she served as the accounting manager at Wolfram Research, Inc. out of Champaign, IL. She also held the positions of accounting specialist and tax accountant at Wolfram.
Lovett will oversee accounting best practices and policy for the operation of all LLCU entities throughout the 28-county LLCU service area in Central Illinois. Her office is located at 4850 E. Prosperity Place in Decatur.
ADM earns ethical company recognition
Archer Daniels Midland Co. has again been recognized as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in advancing the standards of ethical business practices.
This marks the fourth consecutive year ADM has received this recognition, which honors companies who understand the importance of leading, prioritize ethical business performance, and have demonstrated an overall commitment to integrity.
ADM is one of only nine honorees in the Food, Beverage & Agriculture category.
“Each day, our colleagues around the world work to unlock the power of nature to enrich the quality of life, while following the highest standards of honesty and integrity,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “We are immensely proud of being named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies again this year, and for the recognition of our deep commitment to ethical business practices, transparency and corporate citizenship.”
“Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance,” said Ethisphere CEO Erica Salmon Byrne.
Business Achievements celebrate new hires, promotions and business and employee honors.