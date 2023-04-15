Andreas named RCC Alumnus of the Year

DECATUR — Richland Community College has named Ben Andreas Alumnus of the Year.

Andreas, a member of the Richland Board of Trustees and the board at Millikin University, was a non-traditional student who began his college career after his eldest son was born.

He graduated from Richland in 2009 with an associate's degree in science and completed his bachelor's degree in finance at Millikin University. He is an owner at Main Place Properties and manages and maintains the finances of the Andreas Foundation. The Foundation donates up to $2 million annually to organizations in the Macon County area. Over the past three decades, the Andreas Foundation has been a major supporter of Richland.

“Looking back now, I see that Richland was the steppingstone I needed to gain the confidence to achieve something greater in life,” he said. “Richland taught me work ethic, provided resources to pursue different career paths, and offered a variety of classes. (The college) not only gave me the tools to further my education, but it also paved the way to success that I am still striving for today.”

Reedy joins Community Foundation board

DECATUR — Jill Reedy, regional superintendent of schools for the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education, has been named to the board of trustees for the Community Foundation of Macon County.

Reedy will serve a three-year term and is eligible to serve up to three terms.

She has been with the regional office for eight years and was appointed as superintendent on Oct. 1 when former Superintendent Matt Snyder retired. The regional office oversees and supports 11 school districts in Macon and Piatt Counties with an enrollment of 18,248 students. Reedy also oversees Milligan Academy and Futures Unlimited, the regional office's alternative education programs.

The board members meet monthly to review and approve grants, oversee the foundation’s finances, and develop creative and effective ways of empowering fund holders, nonprofits and charitably inclined citizens to make good happen in Macon County.

