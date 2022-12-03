BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: Ballinger joins marketing firm, LLCU announces promotions

Ballinger joins Paszkiewicz Marketing

SPRINGFIELD — Decatur resident Molly Ballinger has joined Paszkiewicz Marketing as content development director.

She is responsible for creating, implementing and advancing the strategy, campaigns, and content for external clients of Paszkiewicz Marketing and for Paszkiewicz Litigation Services, the parent company of Paszkiewicz Marketing.

Paszkiewicz Marketing is a full-service marketing, advertising and communications company based in Springfield working with a range of industries.

“Molly is able to step in and immediately contribute to our client base,” said Mark Butler, director of marketing and creative. “Her agency experience is an ideal match with the creative focus of our firm.”

Ballinger has worked in advertising and marketing for over two decades with agencies in Decatur and Springfield.

Paszkiewicz Litigation Services is based in the St. Louis metro-east area and provides court reporting, videography/multimedia services, trial technology, records retrieval, and document management to support large, complex litigation globally.

LLCU announces staff promotions

DECATUR — Land of Lincoln Credit Union announces the following recent managerial promotions of Jeff Drake to assistant vice president of mortgage lending, Brittni Stout to assistant vice president of compliance, Lynda Bockewitz to assistant vice president of indirect lending, Alicia Leonard to collections manager, and Bethanie Hogan to mortgage processing manager.

Drake will oversee sales and operations for the mortgage lending program. Drake will operate primarily out of the branch located at 720 Broadway in Mattoon.

Stout will oversee the regulatory and compliance policies and procedures for all LLCU branches. Stout will operate out of the branch located at 4850 E. Prosperity Place in Decatur.

Bockewitz will oversee sales and operations of all indirect loans that originate through area auto dealerships.

Leonard will oversee the operations of the collections department. Leonard will operate out of the branch located at 1435 N. Water St. in Decatur.

Hogan will oversee the department of mortgage loan processing. She will operate out of the branch located at 2890 N. Oakland Ave. in Decatur.