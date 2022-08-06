BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: Bateman, HSHS St. Mary's, Decatur Memorial, Busey

Bateman elected to economic development board

DECATUR — Nicole Bateman has been elected to the board of directors for the Illinois Economic Development Association.

Bateman serves as the president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County. The IEDA is a statewide professional economic development association that supports advocacy, education, and collaboration to enhance Illinois’ global competitiveness.

“It’s an honor to represent Macon County and the Central Illinois region at the state level,” Bateman said. “I look forward to strengthening relationships with our statewide partners to bring additional resources to our local businesses and influence policy to attract business to Illinois.”

The IEDA is governed by a board of directors composed of eleven members elected annually by the membership-at-large and who regionally represent the interests of economic developers.

HSHS St. Mary’s announces new chief medical officer

DECATUR — HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Vinil Bhuma as the hospital’s new chief medical officer.

“We are excited to officially welcome Dr. Bhuma to our leadership team today. We look forward to advancing the mission of our organization together,” said Theresa Rutherford, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital president and CEO. “His many years of experience and expertise will benefit our health care services and community. We also thank Dr. Ryan Jennings, CMO of our sister ministries, for successfully supporting St. Mary’s as we sought to fill the CMO position permanently.”

Bhuma comes to St. Mary’s Hospital from UnityPoint Health-Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge, Iowa where he was chief medical information officer as well as the president of the medical staff. He also served as chair of the board of health and medical director for the Webster County Health Department in Iowa.

At the national level, he is the current chair for the accreditation advisory board for the Det Norske Veritas accreditation organization and vice-chair of the professional certification board for Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society. Prior to his service at Trinity Regional Medical Center, he was medical director at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, Indiana.

“I look forward to serving the Decatur community,” said Dr. Bhuma. “My new hospital colleagues and new community neighbors have already welcomed me so warmly. I know my family and I will create roots and experience joy here in the coming years.”

DMH Wound Clinic receives national award

DECATUR — The Memorial Wound Clinic within Decatur Memorial Hospital received national recognition for its clinical outcomes in 2021, which include a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92%.

Healogics, a national wound care management company, recently named the clinic as a 2021 Center of Distinction.

“The Center of Distinction award reflects the incredible dedication of our clinical staff and providers,” said Dr. Dean Davis, medical director of the Memorial Wound Clinic. “With our individualized care plans, we transform our patients’ lives through healing. It is an honor to offer our patients exceptional wound care services right here at home.”

The clinic is a member of the Healogics network of more than 600 wound care centers. It offers specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

The Memorial Wound Clinic’s services include hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which surrounds the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of a wound.

The center logs more than 6,000 patient visits each year.

To earn the award, the Memorial Wound Clinic excelled in key clinical performance areas that include patient satisfaction and wound healing rates.

Busey earns Community Service Award

CHAMPAIGN — Busey is proud to announce it has been named a recipient of the 2022 Community Service Award by the Illinois Bankers Association.

The IBA Community Service award honors financial institutions that go "above and beyond" in the area of community service. Three awards are presented annually to financial institutions that demonstrate a high level of service in their communities and honors an institution’s entire portfolio of community service projects, not just a single project.

"Busey is truly honored to receive this award,” said Amy Randolph, Busey’s chief of staff and executive vice president, Pillar Relations. “We have a passion for helping our communities through a number of initiatives and strive to be a true community partner and steward. It’s especially rewarding to be recognized by our peers at the IBA for the impact our associates are making in their communities."

Working with its communities to support the arts, advocate for our youth and help neighbors in need, Busey bridges needs by providing financial capital through monetary contributions and guidance, human capital through energetic and committed volunteers and social capital through leaders at the table to advocate for business and sustainability practices within our communities.

Since 2015, Busey associates have given 50,000 hours of their time to hundreds of community organizations while the organization’s charitable donations total over $1 million annually.