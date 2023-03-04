BLDD Architects announces promotions

DECATUR — BLDD Architects is pleased to announce the recent promotion of three long-time employees.

Damien Schlitt has been promoted to principal. Schlitt, who has been with BLDD since 2007, has helped shape a path to success within the K12 design market.

Architect Justin Placek has been promoted to senior associate. Placek has been with BLDD since 2008, and since that time, he has established himself as a leading project manager and client advocate, handling our most complex projects.

Architect Ryan Jacobs has been promoted to associate. Since 2003, Jacobs has been an integral part of athletics design solutions and project management for K12 and higher ed clients.

BLDD also has welcomed three new faces to the interior design and marketing teams. Casey Bolt joins BLDD as marketing and business development coordinator, Tess Frazier as an interior designer and Chrissy VanDeVelde as lead interior designer.

BLDD Architects, Inc. is a regional, design-driven firm with more than 50 employees throughout the Midwest, specializing in architectural planning and design.

Central Illinois Builders elect officers

SPRINGFIELD — The Central Illinois Builders of AGC elected officers for the association for 2023.

The 2023 officers include President Ryan Poettker of Poettker Construction, Breese; Senior Vice President Cody Gerdes of River City Construction, East Peoria; Vice President Michael Slagel of Vissering Construction, Streator; Secretary/Treasurer Butch Buesing of Schomburg & Schomburg Construction, Danville; Associate Delegate William Walter of A&R Mechanical Contractors, Urbana; and Past President Michael Broeren of Broeren Russo Builders, Champaign.

Those continuing on the board of directors include Larry Bafford of Christy-Foltz, Decatur; Mitchell Schinzler of Christy-Foltz, Decatur; and Michael Sunley of O'Shea Builders, Springfield.

Central Illinois Builders of AGC is a trade association representing firms in the commercial building construction industry throughout 46 counties in downstate/Central Illinois. It was founded in 1955 and is a regional chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America.

Castleberry joins Consociate Health

DECATUR — Consociate Health, a national Third-Party Administrator of employee benefit plans, announced today that Mike Castleberry has been named chief growth officer .

Castleberry will be responsible for leading the company’s corporate development efforts to grow revenue and expand market channels and market share.

Castleberry brings 30 years of industry experience in leadership, growth, strategy, and product development. His diverse corporate exposure at Prudential, Aetna, WellPoint Anthem, HealthSCOPE Benefits and most recently at Pareto Captive Services, will strengthen Consociate Health’s leadership team and its strategic partnerships with consultants across the nation.

“Over the last several years, Consociate has achieved pivotal growth and success, and the company enjoys excellent relationships with its clients, consultant partners and its employees,” says Castleberry. “I look forward to building on this success and working with the team as we execute new growth initiatives and corporate strategy.”

Consociate Health is a national third-party administrator of employee benefit plans.

