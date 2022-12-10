BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: Bond-Partee, Roley promoted; ADM on best list

LLCU promotes Bond-Partee, Roley

DECATUR – Land of Lincoln Credit Union has announced the promotions of Rashanda Bond-Partee to vice president of consumer lending and Justin Roley to vice president of member services.

Bond-Partee has been with LLCU for 23 years and served in numerous roles including assistant vice president of consumer lending, branch manager and loan officer. Bond-Partee is a native of Decatur and is a certified financial counselor. She will oversee consumer lending operations for all LLCU branches but will work primarily out of the LLCU branch located at 1435 N. Water St. in Decatur.

Roley has been with LLCU for eight years and has served as assistant vice president member services, regional manager, and branch manager. Roley is a native to the Effingham area and is a certified financial counselor. He will oversee member service retail operations throughout all LLCU locations but will work primarily out of the Effingham South branch located at 2302 S. Banker St. in Effingham.

“LLCU staff members have a deep respect for both Rashanda and Justin and every employee values and appreciates the expertise and work ethic that they provide,” said Bev Davis, LLCU executive vice president. “As we continue to evolve and grow, both Rashanda and Justin will be a vital part of maintaining the excellent member service standards to which we hold ourselves accountable at LLCU.”

ADM named to best companies list

CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. has been named to the Investor’s Business Daily 2022 Best ESG Companies List. The list recognizes companies with superior Environmental, Social and Governance ratings in addition to strong fundamental and technical stock performance.

“At ADM, we know that our commitments to driving change through good practices, progressive solutions and mindful actions will result not only in a stronger ADM but also a better world,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “This recognition is a reflection of the progress we continue to make on our sustainability journey, and we are proud to be included on this impressive list.”

