BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: Central Illinois promotions, honors, new hires celebrated

Wheeler receives First Mid's Chairman's Award

DECATUR — First Mid Bancshares, Inc., the holding company of First Mid Bank & Trust, is pleased to present the 2021 Chairman’s Award for Excellence to Justin Wheeler.

Wheeler is a Farm Manager I with First Mid Ag Services, a division of First Mid Wealth Management. He is located at the North Main Street banking center in Decatur.

In the past year, he has consistently demonstrated First Mid’s core values in his everyday work while making exceptional contributions to the company. His commitment to his customers and colleagues has rightfully earned him the company’s highest honor.

The Chairman’s Award for Excellence is First Mid’s most prestigious award. Individuals are nominated by their peers and selected by the company’s executive committee.

Singh chosen to lead Ameren Illinois

ST. LOUIS — Leonard "Lenny" Singh, an executive with more than 30 years of utility experience, will be the next chairman and president of Ameren Illinois, an electric and natural gas delivery utility subsidiary of Ameren Corporation.

Singh joined Ameren July 1 and will assume the role when Richard Mark retires on Aug. 1.

Singh has extensive experience in both electric and natural gas operations. He most recently served as senior vice president for Consolidated Edison Company of New York.

"Lenny's deep experience and industry knowledge is well-suited to lead service to our 1.2 million electric customers and more than 800,000 natural gas customers in the state of Illinois," said Marty Lyons, chief executive officer of Ameren.

During his time at Con Edison, Singh served in a variety of roles, including leading Customer Energy Solutions, Manhattan Electric Operations as well as serving as chief engineer and general manager of Gas Operations.

Staley Credit Union promotes Wallace

DECATUR — Staley Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Blake E. Wallace to vice president of marketing and member experience.

Throughout his 15 years of banking experience and his 9-year tenure with the credit union, Wallace has served as branch manager/loan officer and most recently assistant vice president of member services where he led all marketing efforts while also overseeing all Decatur branch locations.

In his new role, Wallace will direct all Staley Credit Union marketing and oversee all branch operations and facilities management across three locations in Decatur; two locations in Lafayette, Indiana; and one location in Loudon, Tennessee.

Andrew Lee added as operations analyst

As a jack of all trades our newest member of Rooted Wealth Advisors, Andrew Lee, is the definition of versatile.

He brings a high level of knowledge from multiple areas including statistical financial analysis and expertise in the economics of human resources.

Upon recently completing his BS in economics with a minor in business, Lee is studying to take on his next goal of passing his Series 65. He grew up and is currently based out of Pontiac, Illinois.

In his off time, he enjoys working out, practicing his golf swing, and staying up to date with all things economically.

He is working with our operations team on data entry and analysis. We are proud to add him to our team as we continue to grow and expand while staying Rooted.