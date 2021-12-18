BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: Emily Barnes joins team, Jeff Drake promoted

Barnes joins Brunner Wealth Management

DECATUR — Todd and Jamie Brunner, financial advisors at the Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. office in Decatur, are pleased to announce Emily Barnes has joined their team, Brunner Wealth Management.

Barnes comes to the firm from the banking industry and has over 15 years of experience serving client’s financial needs. Barnes is a native to the Decatur area and enjoys being involved in the community.

“Our team recognizes the value of our client-first business approach,” said Todd Brunner, vice president-Investments. “I can’t think of a better person than Emily to help us carry the torch of client-first service into the future.”

The Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. office in Decatur is located at 2884 N. Monroe St.

LLCU promotes Drake to manager

DECATUR — Land of Lincoln Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Jeff Drake to mortgage loan manager.

Drake has been an employee of LLCU for eight years, serving as a consumer loan officer and mortgage loan officer. Prior to working at LLCU, Drake earned his BA and MA from Eastern Illinois University.

"Jeff possesses a wealth of knowledge in the mortgage lending arena,” stated Howard Martin, LLCU chief lending officer. “Additionally, he is resourceful, helpful and incredibly motivated. This combination is exactly what we need in a leader for the LLCU Mortgage Lending Department in order to take our member service to the next level.”

“We have an incredible team of mortgage lenders and loan processors here at LLCU,” Drake said. “I am beyond humbled to be selected to lead this team to an even greater level of service, a level that will put so many people in the home of their dreams through LLCU lending.”

Drake will work out of the Mattoon, branch located at 720 Broadway Ave., but will oversee all mortgage lending and processing staff throughout the entire LLCU 27-county service area.

