BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: First Mid Insurance Group, Cancer Care Specialists, John Watson

First Mid Insurance Group regional honor

MATTOON — First Mid Insurance Group is proud to announce its selection as a regional winner of MarshBerry’s prestigious MAX Performer Awards, a mark of distinction given to independent agencies with impressive financials, operational excellence, and world-class client service.

“Independent agencies and brokerages are the heart of our industry. These awards recognize agencies that have gone above and beyond in client services, growth, and leadership, embracing the hard work and commitment needed to thrive in their market,” said John Wepler, MarshBerry Chairman and CEO. “They serve as an example of what is possible when people, technology, and operations are valued equally.”

MarshBerry selects winners by evaluating firm performance in organic growth, new business acquisition, profit margins, commission and fee structures, and employee engagement and culture.

"This award is a testament to our team's hard work, collaboration with our key partners like MarshBerry, and dedication to our customers," said First Mid Insurance Group CEO Clay Dean.

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with MarshBerry and thank them for this recognition."

Cancer Care Specialists earns re-certification

DECATUR — Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois has received re-certification by the QOPI Certification Program, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Association for Clinical Oncology and an affiliate of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

The QOPI Certification Program builds on the Society’s Quality Oncology Practice Initiative, providing a three-year certification for outpatient hematology-oncology practices that meet nationally recognized standards for quality cancer care.

“We’re very proud of our Cancer Care Specialists team for achieving this QOPI re-certification from the association. Our practitioners, nurses and infusion services pharmacy staff are all committed to providing high-quality care for our patients,” said Dr. Justin Floyd, president of CCSI. “We are excited for our local communities, patients, and their families as QOPI certification really does provide assurance of a level of quality and excellence in cancer care that they can count on."

Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois first achieved certification in September 2012. In applying for re-certification, Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois participated in a voluntary comprehensive site assessment against clearly specified standards.

Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois is an interdisciplinary group of 20 physicians and five mid-level practitioners dedicated to providing quality medical oncology, hematology and radiation oncology services at at 21 locations in Central and Southern Illinois.

Watson elected to attorney group leadership

MATTOON — John F. Watson of Craig & Craig, LLC in Mattoon has been elected secretary and treasurer and to a position on the Executive Committee of the Illinois Defense Counsel at the organization.

Watson will progress through the positions in the Executive Committee to become president in June 2027.

He previously served as member of the IDC Board of Directors (2017-2022) and has served as the association’s Amicus Committee chair and editor in chief of the IDC Quarterly and IDC Survey of Law.

Watson has been an attorney with Craig & Craig, LLC since 1999. He became a partner with the firm in 2003 and continues to practice out of the Mattoon office.