BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: First Mid Insurance Group, Valerie Wallace

First Mid recognized by Health Alliance

MATTOON — First Mid Insurance Group has been named the 2021 top broker for Medicare products in Illinois by Health Alliance.

First Mid Insurance Group was also recognized as part of Health Alliance’s individual top 5 selling agencies. In addition, First Mid Insurance agents Matthew Barnes and James Schuett were named in the Top 5 selling agents for Medicare products in Illinois by Health Alliance.

“We are honored to work with many fine agencies who do a great job serving their clients,” said Andrew Weintraub, vice president, sales and retention, Health Alliance. “Being ranked No. 1 from among these agencies is not only an achievement, it is a testament to First Mid’s strong commitment to servicing their clients.”

First Mid Insurance Group CEO Clay Dean said “We have a long-standing relationship with Health Alliance, and they have been a strong Medicare partner for us. This recognition is a demonstration of our team’s hard work, collaboration with key partners like Health Alliance, and commitment to our mutual customers. Health Alliance continues to be extremely helpful to our Medicare-eligible bank customers, and we look forward to continuing our partnership.”

First Mid Insurance Group has been committed to helping customers with risk management solutions for over 100 years and is the largest community bank-owned insurance broker in Illinois with offices based in six communities. The team of over 60 risk management professionals collaborates to make an impact in tailored insurance and benefits solutions for over 15,000 commercial and retail clients. For more information, visit firstmidinsurance.com.

Wallace joins Main Place Real Estate

DECATUR — Main Place Real Estate, in conjunction with Main Place Properties is pleased to announce Valerie Wallace as the newest broker on its team.

Wallace has lived and worked in the Decatur area her entire life. She has over 13 years of experience in real estate and property management. She loves all things outdoors (If you can't find her, check the pond.) Wallace is excited to continue her real estate journey with the Main Place team and serve her clients.

Wallace can be contacted by phone at 217-520-0831 or via email at Valerie@MainPlace.us.

Main Place Real Estate, located in Decatur, IL, provides full-service brokerage and management services for both commercial and residential real estate. The firm's team of agents are diversified in both commercial and residential real estate and are qualified to broker deals across the Midwest. The firm provides representation for leasing, sales, and consulting services.

For further information contact 217-422-3335 or visit www.MainPlace.us.

