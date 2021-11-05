BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: Jill Williams, Katherine Unruh, Jonan Tiarks, Decatur Memorial, First Mid Insurance

Williams joins Main Place as broker

DECATUR — Main Place Real Estate, in conjunction with Main Place Properties, is pleased to announce Jill Williams as one of the newest brokers on its team.

Growing up in the West End, Williams has always had an appreciation for original charm. After graduating from MacArthur High School, she earned her bachelor's degree in communications from SIU Edwardsville. Now Williams is ready to showcase what the Decatur market has to offer.

Williams can be contacted at Jill@mainplace.us or 217-972-8890.

Main Place Real Estate provides full-service brokerage and management services for both commercial and residential real estate. For more information visit www.MainPlace.us.

Unruh named Mueller Museum director

DECATUR — Katherine Unruh has been hired as the new director for the Hieronymus Mueller Museum.

Located at 420 W. Eldorado St. in Decatur, the Hieronymus Mueller Museum explains the story of the Mueller family and the company.

In addition to Unruh's appointment, Assistant Director Lauren Taylor was hired full-time for the museum.

Unruh moved to the Decatur area eight years ago. She has a master’s degree in historical administration from Eastern Illinois University and employed as a marketing specialist at the Macon County Conservation District.

Laura Jahr and Mike Deatherage previously served as the museum's directors.

For more information on the Hieronymus Mueller Museum, visit MuellerMuseum.org.

Tiarks rejoins LLCU as loan officer

DECATUR — Land of Lincoln Credit Union is pleased to announce that Jonan Tiarks has been hired as a commercial loan officer.

Tiarks was previously a commercial loan officer for LLCU for over five years and has re-joined the team after briefly holding the position as business lender for Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“We are delighted to have Jonan back on the Commercial Lending team at LLCU,” states Howard Martin, LLCU chief lending officer and senior VP of Commercial Lending. “Jonan has so many strong relationships with area businesses already and he has a proven track record of helping small businesses achieve success through LLCU financing.”

Tiarks is a graduate of MacMurray College and is also a U.S. Army veteran. Tiarks will work both remotely and out of the Prosperity Place branch in Decatur covering LLCU’s 27-county central Illinois service area.

For more information about Land of Lincoln Credit Union go to llcu.org or call 1-844-222-7788.

DMH earns stroke treatment honors

DECATUR – Decatur Memorial Hospital has been recognized with an American Heart Association Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Quality Achievement Award for the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to research-based guidelines.

Decatur Memorial also received the AHA’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between a patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.

“At Decatur Memorial Hospital, we know seconds matter for stroke patients,” said Drew Early, president and CEO of the nonprofit hospital. “This award confirms our commitment to providing comprehensive, expert stroke care for all patients as we continue in our mission to improve lives and build stronger communities through better health.”

First Mid Insurance named top broker

MATTOON — First Mid Insurance Group has been named the 2021 top broker for Medicare products in Illinois by Health Alliance.

First Mid Insurance Group was also recognized as part of Health Alliance’s individual top 5 selling agencies. In addition, First Mid Insurance agents Matthew Barnes and James Schuett were named in the Top 5 selling agents for Medicare products in Illinois by Health Alliance.

“We are honored to work with many fine agencies who do a great job serving their clients,” said Andrew Weintraub, vice president, sales and retention, Health Alliance. “Being ranked no. 1 from among these agencies is not only an achievement, it is a testament to First Mid’s strong commitment to servicing their clients.”

First Mid Insurance Group CEO Clay Dean said “We have a long-standing relationship with Health Alliance, and they have been a strong Medicare partner for us. This recognition is a demonstration of our team’s hard work, collaboration with key partners like Health Alliance, and commitment to our mutual customers. Health Alliance continues to be extremely helpful to our Medicare-eligible bank customers, and we look forward to continuing our partnership.”

